Kelowna water polo club makes waves in tournament

Photo: Kelowna Water Polo Club

The Kelowna Water Polo Club had an outstanding weekend at the 2024 Tournament of Courage.

Four local players involved in the tournament held in Coquitlam showcased their skills against some stiff competition coming from across Canada.

"As their coach, it was heartwarming to witness our athletes have fun, make friends, and prove they can compete with some of western Canada's best athletes in their age group," said senior Kelowna Water Polo Club team coach Adam Frank.

In the 13U Co-Ed division, water polo player Dustin Clarke and his teammate Liam Halsall displayed exceptional talent, securing the gold medal in a thrilling final matchup against the Surrey Water Polo Club.

"Both players exhibited commendable defensive prowess and scored remarkable goals, contributing significantly to their team's success," said the team.

Evelyn Barr and Aanika Jonson, representing Pacific Storm in the 15U Girls division, faced challenging matches against seasoned opponents like the Calgary Renegades, the Capital Wave (Ottawa) and Water Polo Saskatchewan.

They managed to demonstrate resilience, gearing up for future competitions, including the John Csikos Alberta Open in Calgary from March 14-17 and the 15U National Competition League championships from May 3 to 5 in Surrey, B.C.

Notable moments included Evelyn's impressive half-way goal and Aanika's debut as a goalkeeper.

The tournament pays tribute to the memory of Silvia Wilson-McDermid. Each team awards a medal to a player demonstrating exceptional courage throughout the tournament.

Liam Halsall received the Tournament of Courage medal for his outstanding determination and courage in facing older and more physical opponents.

Kelowna Water Polo Club's next event is scheduled for March 2 at the H2O Adventure & Fitness Centre.