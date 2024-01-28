Kelowna Senior Secondary to host Western Canada Basketball Championships next week

The Western Canada Basketball Championship will be held at Kelowna Senior Secondary School next week.

Head coach Harry Parmar has been running drills at practice and preparing the Owls for stiff competition.

With an impressive winning record this season of 16-6, the KSS Owls have some high hopes for the tournament.

"Everyone looks forward to it. This year is the 49th year, it would have been our 50th but because of COVID it’s our 49th," Parmar said at practice, adding they expect 2,500 attendees per night of the tournament.

"t’ll be some great basketball. We have two of the top teams coming from Alberta and Winnipeg, B.C. as well. It’s not easy to win, the goal is to win it, and we’ll see what happens."

Senior basketball player Jack Waterhouse has dreamed of playing in the Westerns for years, and after missing the tournament last season due to injury, he’s excited to get in front of the hometown crowd.

"I’m excited to play and play in front of everybody and hopefully we do good and maybe win,” he said.

“I think we’re really fast this year, which makes our defence really good. We’re kind of unpredictable. But also our captain, of course, Nash, I think he’s one of the best if not the best guard in B.C., so (with) him leading us and a bunch of support players. I think it's just perfect for us."

The Westerns will also be bringing back the fan-favourite slam dunk contest, which will help kick off the tournament on night one.

Year after year, students pack into the gymnasium at KSS and bring as much school spirit as possible. That's expected to be the case this year as the Owls have a number of players entering the contest looking to wow the crowd with some impressive slams.

“I went in the dunk contest in the Edmonton tournament that we won and I didn’t perform how I wanted to, so being in our home gym and if I can perform as well as I think I can, that would be a great milestone for me in my life,” said forward Deven Johal.

Team centre Kyler Hodges adds, “I’ve grown up watching dunk competitions in the NBA, even the Westerns ones. I’ve always wanted to be in one, so this is kind of a big step in the direction of who I want to become as a basketball player.”

The 49th Westerns tournament takes place Feb. 1 to 3 and tickets are available at the door, with single-day tickets being $10 and $25 for full weekend access.