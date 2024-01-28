Kelowna junior curlers about to jet off to Ottawa to compete at nationals

Photo: Go Fund Me Team Rempel will compete at the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships on Ottawa from Feb. 4-10, 2024.

Sunday morning is the final practice for a team of Kelowna curlers before they jet off to Ottawa to compete for a national title.

The team skipped by two-time BC Games medallist Megan Rempel will be among the 21 squads from across the country looking to take the gold at the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships from February 4 to 10, 2024. They are one of two teams from British Columbia to qualify for the tournament and will be Team BC2, in a pool with Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Quebec.

Rempel won 2020 BC Winter Games gold and took the silver medal in 2023. She also represented the province at the Canada Winter Games last year. She will be joined by Parker Rempel at third, Gwyneth Jones as second and Ella Walker as lead; the same lineup from last year’s BC Winter Games team. (Megan and Parker has the same last name but are not related)

Megan, Parker and Gwyneth are all from Kelowna. Parker is also part of the Kelowna Secondary girls team who are preparing to host the BC High School Championships at the Kelowna Curling Club from February 28 to March 2, 2024.

Gwyneth is a multi-sport player who won the U15 Curling Canada Hit Tap and Draw at the Scotties in 2023. She also skips a U16 Team that will compete at the BC Winter Games in Quesnel from February 22 to 25.

Ella is from Penticton. She was brought in last year when one of the BCWG team members was injured, and has now become a core part of the lineup. She will join Gwyneth in Quesnel.

Team Rempel advanced to the nationals with a second place finish at the BC finals. They are coached by Wendy Cseke and assistant Greg Rempel. Rempel and Brian Lyall will handle the coaching duties at the nationals.

The team is set to depart for Ottawa on February 2. In the meantime, they are fundraising to cover the cost of travelling halfway across the country. You can support them through this Go Fund Me link.