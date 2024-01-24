Four Rink Hockey Academy players return to Kelowna after podium finishes on world stage

Four players from Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy recently returned home with medals from the U18 Women's Hockey World Championships in Switzerland.

Chloe Primerano, Mikayla Watson, Gracie Graham won bronze for Canada while Anezka Cablova took silver with Czechia.

“A huge accomplishment for us. I think we’re one of the only U18 programs in the world that sent over multiple girls to different countries," said Rink Hockey coach Kris Hogg.

Chloe Primerano’s 16 points broke the World Junior record for most points ever scored in the tournament by a defender, which was enough for her to be named MVP of the tournament. The 17-year-old was dominant through her debut in IIHF play, notching eight goals and eight assists. She only sits behind forward Amanda Kessel and her 19-point haul on the all-time scoring list.

“It was a great experience, I think for all of us. We got to play some of the best girls in the world for our age, and just being able to go out to Switzerland and have that experience is pretty awesome. We played so well as a team, I think anyone could have got the goals. We played really well,” said Primerano on Tuesday.

Coach Hogg described her playing ability as someone who can manipulate the game in her favour, utilize her edge work and her teammates while being able to produce a lot of points from the backend. He compares her style of play to two top tier NHL defencemen in Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

The success on the world stage suggests Rink Hockey Academy is doing something right, helping turn them into paid professionals, which is now a dream of many women with the rise of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

"That’s a goal of mine," said Primerano.

"Just being able to see that league and how well it’s doing, and knowing that there are opportunities for us to play in that one league and make a living off of it, it’s pretty awesome and I think we all dream of going to that league now."

Following international play, the Rink Hockey Academy will now look to keep their undefeated streak alive on Friday when they visit Penticton to take on OHA at 4:30 p.m.