Kelowna AquaJets head coach wins national award

The head coach of the Kelowna AquaJets Swim Club has been recognized with a national award.

Marc Trembay was named the Swimming Canada’s 2023 Junior Coach of the Year.

This is his third season with the AquaJets after successful stints with the Vernon Kokanees, the Edmonton Keyano, the University of Alberta varsity teams and the Calgary Cascade Swim Club.

"It’s nice to see that the work we do with the kids is recognized by the national office,” said Tremblay, who also recently received the BC Swim Coaches Association Junior National and National Coach of the Year at the Swim BC Congress.

Ken Radford, executive director at SwimBC, expressed his appreciation for Marc’s leadership by stating ‘it is profoundly gratifying to see all your hard work pay off with the Kelowna AquaJets and appreciative you are in the province of British Columbia.”

The accolades don’t stop there. Tremblay has been invited by Swimming Canada to coach the Junior National training camp.

“The Kelowna AquaJets swimming family wish to express their immense pride in having Coach Marc lead their club, highlighting his remarkable achievements and the transformative impact he continues to make on aspiring swimmers in the Central Okanagan,” wrote the club in the news release.

“These accolades not only honor Coach Marc's exceptional coaching career but also underscore his commitment to nurturing the next generation of local swimmers, helping them flourish both in and out of the pool.”

“The Kelowna AquaJets are committed to providing a safe and welcoming competitive swim program that inspires athletes to be their best selves in and out of the pool, a mission that Coach Marc has wholeheartedly embraced,” added the club.