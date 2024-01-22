Malindi Elmore among Thompson-Okanagan nominees for BC Sport athletes of the year

Several athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan are up for Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.
Olympian Malindi Elmore of Kelowna is nominated in the Master Athlete of the Year category after a stellar 2023. In September 2023, the 43 year old set a new personal best time and the second fastest Canadian women’s marathon time at the Berlin Marathon, while achieving the Paris Olympics standard.
Vernon Secondary School football player Mark Johnson is one of the three contenders for High School Male Athlete of the Year. The offensive lineman signed with Eastern Washington University after helping lead the Panthers to a provincial championship.
Also nominated in the same category is Kelowna Basketball and Volleyball star Nash Semeniuk. He was a first team all star when the KSS Owls captured their second consecutive BCSS 'AAA' Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship. He was also pivotal in the school’s basketball team making the final at the BC High School Boys Basketball championships.
The other locals up for BC Sport awards are Kamloops athletics coach Dylan Armstrong, Kamloops Gymnast Gavid Dodd, who is nominated in the Junior Male Athlete of the Year category, and members of BC U18 female hockey team, who won the province’s first ever gold medal in the sport at the Canada Winter Games last March.
“The Athlete of the Year Awards is a true celebration of sport in our province. The finalists listed below will be honoured at the event and represent exceptional efforts and accomplishments in 2023. We congratulate our finalists and the organizations they represent," shares Sport BC’s President and CEO Rob Newman.
Each finalist was nominated by their provincial or multi-sport organization, high school, college, or university.
Here is the full list of finalists:
Athlete with a Disability
- Yuka Chokyu (Vancouver, BC) – Badminton
- Bo Hedges (Wonowon, BC) – Wheelchair Basketball
- Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Para Cycling (Track)
Female Coach of the Year
- Jane Gumley (Victoria, BC) – Rowing (UVIC)
- Sarah Hunter (Surrey, BC) – Wheelchair Tennis
- Keri Moffat (Richmond, BC) - Golf
Male Coach of the Year
- Dylan Armstrong (Kamloops, BC) – Athletics
- Victor Gantsevich (Richmond, BC) – Fencing
- Graham Thomas (Calgary, AB) – Ice Hockey (UBC)
High School Female Athlete of the Year
- Amelia Kristen (Vancouver, BC) – Athletics (Crofton House)
- Keira Pemberton (Langley, BC) – Basketball (Walnut Grove)
- Eva Ruse (North Vancouver, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Mulgrave)
High School Male Athlete of the Year
- Mark Johnson (Vernon, BC) – Football (Vernon Secondary)
- Yemane Mulugeta (Surrey, BC) – Athletics (L.A. Matheson)
- Nash Semeniuk (Kelowna, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Kelowna Secondary)
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
- Lauren Kim (Surrey, BC) – Golf
- Emmy Lan (Comox, BC) – Cycling
- Chloe Primerano (North Vancouver, BC) – Ice Hockey
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
- Nicholas Bennett (Parksville, BC) – Para Swimming
- Gavin Dodd (Kamloops, BC) – Gymnastics
- Tyson Philpot (Delta, BC) - Football
Senior Female Athlete of the Year
- Gabby Flynn (Burnaby, BC) – Gymnastics
- Megan Kinna (Maple Ridge, BC) – Lacrosse
- Camryn Rogers (Richmond, BC) - Athletics
Senior Male Athlete of the Year
- Jack Crawford – Alpine Skiing
- Dylan French (Richmond, BC) – Fencing
- Ethan Katzberg (Nanaimo, BC) - Athletics
Post Secondary Athlete of the Year
- Theo Benedet (North Vancouver, BC) – Football (UBC)
- Rowan Hamilton (Chilliwack, BC) – Athletics (UBC)
- Michael Henman (Victoria, BC) – Soccer (UNBC)
Team of the Year
- BC Female U18 Hockey
- TWU Spartans Men’s Volleyball
- UVIC Vikes Women’s Field Hockey
Master Athlete of the Year
- Betty Brussel (New Westminster, BC) – Swimming
- Malindi Elmore (Kelowna, BC) – Athletics
- Melanie McQuaid (Victoria, BC) - Triathlon
Official of the Year
- Shanda Assmus (Vancouver, BC) – Rugby
- Melanie Stewart (Port Coquitlam, BC) – Ringette
- Trevor Walmsley (Vancouver, BC) - Karate
The 56th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards ceremony takes place Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.