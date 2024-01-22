Malindi Elmore among Thompson-Okanagan nominees for BC Sport athletes of the year

Photo: Malindi Elmore Malindi Elmore set a new personal best and came in under the Paris Olympics standard, finishing 13th at the Berlin Marathon.

Several athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan are up for Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.

Olympian Malindi Elmore of Kelowna is nominated in the Master Athlete of the Year category after a stellar 2023. In September 2023, the 43 year old set a new personal best time and the second fastest Canadian women’s marathon time at the Berlin Marathon, while achieving the Paris Olympics standard.

Vernon Secondary School football player Mark Johnson is one of the three contenders for High School Male Athlete of the Year. The offensive lineman signed with Eastern Washington University after helping lead the Panthers to a provincial championship.

Also nominated in the same category is Kelowna Basketball and Volleyball star Nash Semeniuk. He was a first team all star when the KSS Owls captured their second consecutive BCSS 'AAA' Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship. He was also pivotal in the school’s basketball team making the final at the BC High School Boys Basketball championships.

The other locals up for BC Sport awards are Kamloops athletics coach Dylan Armstrong, Kamloops Gymnast Gavid Dodd, who is nominated in the Junior Male Athlete of the Year category, and members of BC U18 female hockey team, who won the province’s first ever gold medal in the sport at the Canada Winter Games last March.

“The Athlete of the Year Awards is a true celebration of sport in our province. The finalists listed below will be honoured at the event and represent exceptional efforts and accomplishments in 2023. We congratulate our finalists and the organizations they represent," shares Sport BC’s President and CEO Rob Newman.

Each finalist was nominated by their provincial or multi-sport organization, high school, college, or university.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Athlete with a Disability

Yuka Chokyu (Vancouver, BC) – Badminton

Bo Hedges (Wonowon, BC) – Wheelchair Basketball

Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Para Cycling (Track)

Female Coach of the Year

Jane Gumley (Victoria, BC) – Rowing (UVIC)

Sarah Hunter (Surrey, BC) – Wheelchair Tennis

Keri Moffat (Richmond, BC) - Golf

Male Coach of the Year

Dylan Armstrong (Kamloops, BC) – Athletics

Victor Gantsevich (Richmond, BC) – Fencing

Graham Thomas (Calgary, AB) – Ice Hockey (UBC)

High School Female Athlete of the Year

Amelia Kristen (Vancouver, BC) – Athletics (Crofton House)

Keira Pemberton (Langley, BC) – Basketball (Walnut Grove)

Eva Ruse (North Vancouver, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Mulgrave)

High School Male Athlete of the Year

Mark Johnson (Vernon, BC) – Football (Vernon Secondary)

Yemane Mulugeta (Surrey, BC) – Athletics (L.A. Matheson)

Nash Semeniuk (Kelowna, BC) – Basketball and Volleyball (Kelowna Secondary)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Lauren Kim (Surrey, BC) – Golf

Emmy Lan (Comox, BC) – Cycling

Chloe Primerano (North Vancouver, BC) – Ice Hockey

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Nicholas Bennett (Parksville, BC) – Para Swimming

Gavin Dodd (Kamloops, BC) – Gymnastics

Tyson Philpot (Delta, BC) - Football

Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Gabby Flynn (Burnaby, BC) – Gymnastics

Megan Kinna (Maple Ridge, BC) – Lacrosse

Camryn Rogers (Richmond, BC) - Athletics

Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Jack Crawford – Alpine Skiing

Dylan French (Richmond, BC) – Fencing

Ethan Katzberg (Nanaimo, BC) - Athletics

Post Secondary Athlete of the Year

Theo Benedet (North Vancouver, BC) – Football (UBC)

Rowan Hamilton (Chilliwack, BC) – Athletics (UBC)

Michael Henman (Victoria, BC) – Soccer (UNBC)

Team of the Year

BC Female U18 Hockey

TWU Spartans Men’s Volleyball

UVIC Vikes Women’s Field Hockey

Master Athlete of the Year

Betty Brussel (New Westminster, BC) – Swimming

Malindi Elmore (Kelowna, BC) – Athletics

Melanie McQuaid (Victoria, BC) - Triathlon

Official of the Year

Shanda Assmus (Vancouver, BC) – Rugby

Melanie Stewart (Port Coquitlam, BC) – Ringette

Trevor Walmsley (Vancouver, BC) - Karate

The 56th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards ceremony takes place Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.