Team Telemark in West Kelowna sends 12 athletes to next level competitions

Photo: Mario Walker Finn Redman/Mont Ste. Anne Nordiq Canada World Jr/U23 Selection Trials Jan.4-7/24

The Telemark Nordic Race Team will be well represented at the 2024 FIS Nordic Junior Cross-Country World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia and the upcoming BC Winter Games this February.

Two Team Telemark athletes will represent Canada in Slovenia are both looking for ward to the challenge.

2024 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski/U23 World Ski Championships Cross Country Team Canada:

Finn Redman

Garrett Siever

Team Telemark athletes representing the Thompson-Okanagan (zone 2) 2024 Lhtako Quesnel BC Winter Games, Feb. 22 - 25, 2024:

Allie Bridge - Cross-Country Skiing

Ayla Musselman-Bell - Cross-Country Skiing

Bronwyn Sprules - Cross-Country Skiing

Eloïse Akins - Cross-Country Skiing

Jessica Wilkie - Cross Country Skiing

Kai Redman - Cross-Country Skiing

Lachlan Carmichael - Biathlon

Rio Sentesy - Cross-Country Skiing

Tamiris McNern - Biathlon

William Bertrand - Biathlon

“Telemark is proud of all of our racers and excited to see so many athletes achieve success in competition. Many of our skiers learned to ski when they were quite young and progressed through our programs," said Chris Halldorson, Telemark head biathlon coach.

"This season we had two athletes qualify to wear the maple leaf and compete for Canada at the World Junior Championships, as well as ten athletes qualify to represent the Okanagan at the BC Winter Games."

All of the Team Telemark racers are young athletes based across the Central and South Okanagan training at West Kelowna's Telemark Nordic Ski Club.

"It always amazes me how quickly our skiers can develop. Four years ago, Finn Redman was representing the Okanagan at the 2020 BC Winter Games. Now he is joining Garrett Siever and Team Canada as they both race against the best in the world. I can’t wait to see how they do at World Champs, and I am also excited to see how fast our ten athletes will ski at the 2024 BC Games athletes, and watch where they will go,” Halldorson added.