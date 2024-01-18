Canadian women's U-18 hockey championship coming to Vernon in April

Photo: Hockey Canada

The Esso Cup returns to B.C. for the first time since 2013, when Vernon hosts the tournament in April.

The Esso Cup is the Canadian national women's under-18 ice hockey club championship.

The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers will host the event April 21-28 at Kal Tire Place.

They'll be joined by five regional champions from across Canada.

After each team plays five preliminary round games, the top four clubs will advance to the semifinals on April 26, with the gold and bronze medal games scheduled for April 27.

Tickets are on sale now.

Packages that include all 19 games are available for $60, plus applicable fees.