Canada drops semi-final to Czechia at IIHF U18 Women's World Championship

Photo: Contributed

The Canada national women's U18 team fell 4-2 to Czechia in the semifinals Saturday at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, ending their bid for three consecutive gold medals.

Despite losing the contest, it was a pair of Kelowna teammates who managed to get on the scoreboard for Canada as they fought to the bitter end of the game.

Chloe Primerano opened the scoring for Canada, giving her 13 points across the week, which was enough to tie the tournament record.

Her fellow defender Gracie Graham added an assist in the game, but it wasn't enough for Canada as Czechia doubled the Canadians in goals.

“Give credit to Czechia. They did a great job, they battled hard and sometimes the bounces just don’t go your way. I think everyone in our locker room can reflect and say that we gave it all, played our game and it just didn’t go the way we wanted it to," said head coach Tara Watchorn.

Canada outshot their opponents by a whopping tally of 47-12, with the Czechia goalie having one of the best game of their lives, stopping 45 shots for an impressive .957 save percentage.

“Their goalie did it all for them tonight. We just couldn’t get one by her. As a group we kept pushing and working, but sometimes you need a bounce. We did what we could, but it wasn’t enough. This one hurts. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but I’m proud of our group and how far we’ve come. I’m excited to play for a medal tomorrow," said Abby Stonehouse of team Canada.

While Czechia moves into the gold medal game, Canada will now battle Finland for a bronze medal and a third place finish.

The bronze medal game gets underway at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan 14.

“We’re upset because we care. We’ve built a great culture, and relationships that we value and really care about. I think we need to feel that and realize it’s okay to feel that. We need to experience this feeling and reset and be ready for Sunday. It’s important to remember what an honour it is to represent this country and play for a medal.” said Watchorn.