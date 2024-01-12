Several Okanagan players are on the NHL radar at the mid point of the season

Photo: Contributed

A number of Okanagan players could hear their names called when the National Hockey League holds its annual entry draft at the end of June in Las Vegas.

NHL Central Scouting released its mid-season report Friday ranking draft eligible players ahead of the June draft.

Two members of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets and two players with the BC Hockey League's West Kelowna Warriors made the grade.

The highest ranked of the four is Rockets forward Tij Iginla.

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is ranked 11th among North American skaters. Factoring in the addition of players in Europe, Iginla would be projected as a mid to late first round selection.

Iginla leads the Rockets with 27 goals and sits third in team scoring with 49 points.

Teammate Hiroki Gojsic is projected as a fourth round selection, ranked 94th among North American skaters. He has eight goals and 20 points in his first season with the Rockets.

West Kelowna forward Jack Pridham is the top rated BCHL skater, ranked 70th overall equating to a third round selection in June.

In his first year with the Warriors, Pridham has put up 13 goals and 30 points.

Teammate Cal Hughes is ranked 149th, translating to a fifth or sixth round pick.

Hughes has 14 goals and 20 points so far this season.