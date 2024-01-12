Kelowna's Gracie Graham leads Canada to victory over Switzerland in quarter-final action

Photo: Hockey Canada

Kelowna's very own Gracie Graham led the way offensively for team Canada on Thursday at the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship putting up a goal and two assists en route to a quarter-final win over Switzerland by a score of 6-0.

Thanks to Graham's smooth defensive play, as well as the play of her teammates, Canada dominated the host team in Zug, Switzerland, outshooting their opponent by a total of 54-3, which was enough to tie the tournament record for fewest shots allowed in a game.

“Everybody is contributing every night. What I’m most impressed with is the commitment to playing as a team, regardless of the score. The girls are using each other, upgrading chances and always looking at every option, not just trying to score or get points themselves," said assistant coach Stefanie McKeough.

Graham may have been Canada's best player of the game, but fellow defender and RINK Hockey Academy teammate Chloe Primerano continued to impress on the world stage as she notched three more assists, adding to her tournament total of 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

Sienna D'Alessandro scored two goals in the contest, while Maxine Cimoroni, Caitlin Kraemer and Morgan Jackson rounded out the scoring for team Canada.

Abbey Stonehouse, Reese Logan, Jessica Cheung and Clair Murdoch chipped in with assists.

“This is such a talented and skilled team. It’s incredible what we have been able to do so far offensively. Myself, I’m always just trying to be in the battle, beat out icings, find the dirty areas and be hard to defend. I’m grateful that the talent around me has led to some great chances, and excited to see how we continue to grow.” said Murdoch.

After their shutout win over Switzerland, Canada will now face off against Czechia in semi-final action on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Puck drop happens at 6 a.m. Pacific on Saturday morning.