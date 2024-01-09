UBC Okanagan Heat soccer star signs pro contract with Irish team

Photo: UBCO Heat Kelowna native and UBCO's all-time leading scorer Stefanie Young signs with Treaty United in League of Ireland.

A Kelowna soccer star has signed a professional contract to play in Ireland in 2024.

University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat forward and Kelowna native Stefanie Young has signed a professional contract with Treaty United of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division for next season.

"I'm really looking forward to the start of this new chapter overseas in Ireland. For as long as I remember I have always wanted to become a professional soccer player and now I am one step closer. It has been quite the journey to get where I am, filled with many ups and downs, but I wouldn't change a single thing about it," says Young.

The soccer star heads to Ireland after a three-year career with the Heat where she was named a Canada West First Team All-Star and she helped the team reach the Canada West Quarter-finals for the first time in program history.

Young was one of the top strikers in all of U SPORTS, finishing tied for fourth in the country in goals with 14, setting a new single-season record for the Heat. She also set a new single-game goals record as she recorded three hat-tricks during her record-setting 2023 campaign.

"One thing that really solidified my decision in going to Treaty was talking with the CEO Ciara McCormack and her initiative to make their club a stepping stone for Canadian soccer players looking to go pro over in Europe," Young says.

The graduate of Okanagan Mission Secondary, who transferred to the Heat from the Manitoba Bisons ahead of the 2021 season, leaves UBCO as the school's all-time goal-scoring leader, finishing her career with 19 goals.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to showcase my abilities in a foreign country and focus on the sport I love so much," says Young.

Young is the second Heat player to sign a professional contract in the past six months, joining former teammate Molly Race who signed with FC Nordsjælland of the Danish Women's League in August.