Kelowna Curling Club juniors capture silver, bronze at U18 provincials

Photo: Contributed Team Rempel will be competing at the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships in Ottawa Feb. 4-10.

Kelowna’s junior curlers are starting 2024 on a high.

Both the girls and boys teams are coming home with medals after the U18 Provincial Curling Championships in Victoria.

Team Rempel, made of of Skip Megan Rempel, 3rd Parker Rempel, 2nd Gwyneth Jones and lead Ella Walker, finished runners up, but still qualified to represent British Columbia at the U18 national championships in Ottawa from Feb. 4-10, 2024.

Team Rempel took on Team Fitzgibbon of Vancouver in the final at the provincials. Fitzgibbon had a 4-0 lead after four ends. Rempel narrowed the gap to 4-5 after six, but Fitzgibbon pulled away for a 9-4 victory. Both teams qualified for the 2024 Canadian Under-18 Curling Championships on the back of B.C.’s strong performance at last year’s championships.

On the boys side, the Kelowna Curling Club’s Team Jaeger, including Skip Owen Jaeger, 3rd Spencer Rempel, 2nd Noah Wielgosz, lead Brenden Hruschak and coach Tyler Jaeger, captured bronze, despite the oldest member of the team being just 14.

They are eligible to compete in U15 events, including this year’s B.C. Winter Games. Both Team Rempel and Team Jaeger won silver at the games last year.

"Victoria was good practice for the B.C. Winter Games, but we want gold this year,” said Jaeger, who was the youngest competitor out of all the teams at the provincials.

Team Rempel will be fundraising ahead of their trip to Ottawa.

"I know other families can relate, but it's really on the athletes and their families to raise the majority of the funds to get to competitions. Every little bit helps,” noted assistant coach Greg Rempel.