Warriors add NHL prospect to their blue line

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors will have a stronger blue line when they return to the ice following the holiday break as the team has announced the addition of Buffalo Sabres prospect Sean Keohane for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Warriors general manager and head coach Simon Ferguson is excited to bring in the Boston native, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

“When the opportunity came up to add another impact defenceman, we knew we had to jump at it. Sean can play in all situations and we expect him to be hard for opposing teams to play against," said Ferguson.

The 19-year-old joins the team after suiting up for 16 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League this season.

The 6’4”, 183-pound defender played his prep hockey with Dexter Southfield School in Massachusetts, which included being named captain of the team for his final season in 2022-23.

“I’m super excited to join the Warriors for the second half of the season. It is an awesome organization all around and I’m looking forward to the remainder of the season with a great group of guys," said Keohane.

Keohane will play his collegiate hockey at Harvard University and will join the Crimson following his junior hockey career.

The Warriors return from their 11-day holiday break with a trip to northern B.C. for a doubleheader against the Prince George Spruce Kings beginning on Friday, Dec. 29.

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Kopar Memorial Arena, with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed online on FloHockey.