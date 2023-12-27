First place Canucks a miracle at Christmas?





Following the Christmas break the Vancouver Canucks find themselves atop the National Hockey League standings with a total of 49 points, enough for sole possession of first place.

After a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that saw the Canucks finish 22nd in the league, with a record of 38-37-7, all while missing the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years, this year's success comes as a shocking surprise for both Canucks fans and hockey fans in general.

A handful of shoppers at Player's Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles were kind enough to share their takes and opinions about the Canucks with Castanet, and while nobody saw this level of success coming, most can agree their winning ways are more than a Christmas miracle.

"Do I think they're going to win the Stanley Cup? No. Do I think they're going to make the playoffs? Yes. Do I think they win a round in the playoffs? Maybe. I don't think they're there. I think they're close, but they have to prove it because it's been 50+ years, man," said one gentleman.

He believes things started turning around for the Canucks when general manager Patrik Allvin made the bold choice to trade former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders.

That trade eventually led to the acquisition of stud defenceman Filip Hronek, who's been the perfect partner for the Canucks' new captain Quinn Hughes. That, and the Canucks have also been the busiest team on the trade market this year, doing anything they can to surround their core with a talented supporting cast.

"Management decided to fix the bottom half of the roster... but the bottom end of the roster is so much better and this makes the guys on the first and second line better as well."

Another customer says the Canucks success comes from their new coach Rick Tocchet, who the team brought in half way through last season. The team seems to be buying in to his system of playing an effective two-way game.

"They got a good coach in (Rick) Tocchet. He's an ex-Flyer so that's helping the cause a lot. They're pretty solid and have a good core of players right now. It's nice to see them win. For the die-hard Canucks fans that have had a tough go of it, it's very good for them," he said.

The Canucks' core players (Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller) are all on pace for career years statistically, with players like Brock Boeser and Nils Höglander stepping up and producing above expectations.

"It's nice to see Boeser going really hot right now. Pettersson can pick it up a little bit and Quinn is looking absolutely awesome... It's been good for business. We are selling more Quinn (Hughes) merchandise than ever before," said Player's Choice owner Jason Wobshall.

The Vancouver Canucks return to game action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.