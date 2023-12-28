Boxing in Mexico has local boxers hungry for more

Photo: Contributed

A group of amateur boxers from Kelowna fighting out of Madkatz Boxing Gym recently made a trip down to Guadalajara, Mexico to compete in an amateur boxing competition.

With the help of their friend, teammate and Mexican local Dante Rozas-Ortiz, three competitors from Kelowna were able to enter the boxing event to compete against some fresh new talent, while sizing up their own skills against stiff competition.

While Dante's bout in Guadalajara ended in a no contest due to injury, amateur local boxers Christian Geddes and Miguel Wood managed to find a way to win their respective fights by decision.

“It was a completely different experience down there. The big difference is the style. Up here its about patience and playing chess, but down there it’s like going to war. They breed a lot of brawlers with a lot of high intensity, high power and high pressure in the pocket," said Geddes, who's been strapping on the gloves here in Kelowna for just about a year.

“My game is a lot more about patience, you know, a lot more about distance, poke a couple shots off and play the patience game, but they're very, very good at getting in and throwing a lot of shots with high power and velocity. That was a big difference between here and there. Oh my God, they punch so hard down there.”

The Mexican boxing event saw roughly 30 amateur boxing matches, with two professional fights to close out the competition.

It was an experience that Geddes says has him feeling more determined than ever and one that he hopes inspires more local boxers here in Kelowna to double down on their training.

“We want to do our pro debuts down there when the time comes. We had such a good time down there. We want to try and make this an annual experience, especially if it can bring more boxers down there to compete," said Geddes.

"It’s a rare type of fight and it changes how you think of a fight. You have to be prepared for any scenario, so the more experience you have dealing with different styles, the better it is to round yourself out as a fighter.”

Geddes and co. from Madkatz Boxing will now push for their pro card as they hope to return to the event year after year.