Kelowna Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday night

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Following the holiday break the Kelowna Rockets will return to the ice on Wednesday night in Kamloops where they visit the Sandman Centre in head-to-head action against the Blazers.

It'll be the kick-off to the second half of the season and the team is hopeful to gain some more wins than losses as they prepare to push for a playoff spot.

Kelowna hit the road for a pair of road games against Vancouver and Seattle that they split on back-to-back nights all the way back on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

One week later the Rockets opened their east division road trip with a 5-4 victory over the Regina Pats. The five-game trip saw the team go 4-1, with their lone loss coming on Dec. 14 against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

To round out the first half of the season ahead of the holiday break the Rockets played again on Dec. 16, earning a big win over the Saskatoon Blades, 5-4 in overtime.

Tij Iginla — the son of former NHL player Jerome Iginla — will lace up the skates for the Rockets and will be the player to look out for as he was recently named the WHL's Player of the Week.

The centreman, who's on pace for 50+ goals, found a way to earn a point in all three game winning goals that week and he'll be looking to do the same thing when the Rockets take on their longtime rivals for the first time this season.

Following their meeting in Kamloops this week, both teams will travel to Kelowna to finish off the second half of their back-to-back Friday night at Prospera Place.

Their first game in Kamloops takes place at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are available for either game at the Select Your Tickets website.