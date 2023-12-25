Former Kamloops Blazer Fraser Minten to captain Canada at world juniors

Photo: Hockey Canada

Fraser Minten has been riding quite a wave this hockey season.

The former Kamloops Blazer forward and captain capped off an incredible 2024 year being named captain of Team Canada's entry at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships.

The tournament begins Boxing Day in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Minten made the Toronto Maple Leafs opening day roster out of training camp, playing four games before being returned to the Blazers.

He was eventually traded to the Saskatoon Blades. He had 15 points in 13 games split between the two teams before leaving for Canada's world junior selection camp.

In three pre-tournament games, Minten has three goals and an assist.

"It's a very awesome Christmas present to start the tournament here," Minten told TSN from Sweden.

"It will be cool. It won't change how I play. I'll just keep going out and doing what I do, but it will be special for sure."

Wenatchee Wild winger Matt Savoie, Boston Bruins centre Matt Poitras, Drummondville Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux and Peterborough Petes centre Owen Beck will serve as assistant captains.

Beck is the lone returnee from the 2023 team.

Canada will take on Finland in its first game Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.