226931
Sports  

Former Kamloops Blazer Fraser Minten to captain Canada at world juniors

Ex Blazer captains Canada

- | Story: 464268

Fraser Minten has been riding quite a wave this hockey season.

The former Kamloops Blazer forward and captain capped off an incredible 2024 year being named captain of Team Canada's entry at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships.

The tournament begins Boxing Day in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Minten made the Toronto Maple Leafs opening day roster out of training camp, playing four games before being returned to the Blazers.

He was eventually traded to the Saskatoon Blades. He had 15 points in 13 games split between the two teams before leaving for Canada's world junior selection camp.

In three pre-tournament games, Minten has three goals and an assist.

"It's a very awesome Christmas present to start the tournament here," Minten told TSN from Sweden.

"It will be cool. It won't change how I play. I'll just keep going out and doing what I do, but it will be special for sure."

Wenatchee Wild winger Matt Savoie, Boston Bruins centre Matt Poitras, Drummondville Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux and Peterborough Petes centre Owen Beck will serve as assistant captains.

Beck is the lone returnee from the 2023 team.

Canada will take on Finland in its first game Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Champion Taekwondo Back to School Programs

Champion Tae Kwon Do , Penticton
Dec 25 4:45 pm

Restorative Yoga In A Salt Cave At Room & Pillar

Room and Pillar , Kelowna
Jan 6 12:00 am

Splashball Water Polo Swim Lessons

H2O Adventure & Fitness Center, Kelowna
Jan 14 6:00 pm



216504
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




207886


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


225528
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226949