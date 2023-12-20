Kelowna skier headed to Youth Olympics in South Korea

Photo: Big White Ski Club Kael Oberlander wins double Gold at the Nakiska FIS Ski Cross event.

Kelowna's Kael Oberlander has qualified for the 2024 Youth Olympics and will be heading to South Korea in January to chase her dreams of winning a gold medal.

The Big White Ski Club alumni and first year racer for the Okanagan Ski Team recently took women's double gold at the FIS Ski Cross races at the Nakiska Ski Resort in Alberta.

Oberlander grew up skiing at Big White with her family and began skiing at just three years old, taking lessons from the resort's ski school.

The Oberlander family moved to the resort when she was in Grade 2 and Kael began training with the Big White Ski Club.

Last March, the young talent was crowned the double gold winner at the Big White U-16 Ski Cross race.

The ski cross team representing Canada at the 2024 Youth Olympics for the women are Kael Oberlander (Okanagan Ski Team) and Anne-Marie Joncas (Whistler Ski Club), and for the men its Cole Merrett and Kael Johnston from Alberta.

The Youth Olympics take place in South Korea from Jan. 19 until Feb. 1, 2024.