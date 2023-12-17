Lake Country man earns gold on world stage for jiu jitsu

Photo: Contributed

A Lake Country man has taken first place at the IBJJF No Gi Jiu Jitsu World Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada after a near perfect performance, where no opponent was able to score a single point against him.

Gregor Burton has been heavily involved in the sport for six years, training regularly under head coach Donavan Scott of Lake Country Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, while also coaching his own classes. He tells Castanet the feeling that came over him at the top of the podium was worth all the hard work and dedication.

“It was pretty remarkable and a feeling that’s hard to describe," said Burton.

Burton bulldozed over all of his opponents inside the purple belt ultra heavyweight division, but his most impressive victory came in semi-final action, where the ultra heavyweight jiu jitsu fighter took on a man that was quite a bit larger than him and who stood six-foot-five and weighed 350 pounds.

"I was basically able to manhandle him. He was trying to put me in certain positions but he had no luck in that. The match hit the ground and I controlled the action and where it went. He pretty much had no answer for the things I was able to do," said Burton.

Burton described the semi-final win as a dominating effort and said it's a great testament to his technique and the development of his own jiu jitsu and wrestling.

After knocking off the competition en route to the finals, Burton met a familiar face standing between him and a gold medal. He was up against the same man he was defeated by earlier in the year at the Pan American Championship. Only this time, Burton found a way to win by referee decision.

“I was able to dictate where the match was taking place, I had some good foot sweep attempts and I was able to shut down pretty much anything my opponent did. I had a near wrist lock submission during a standing tie up that was very close. I controlled the match but it was a decision win. I was happy with the amount of effort, drive and the forward motion I demonstrated.”

The undefeated no gi jiu jitsu winner was awarded his brown belt on the podium on Dec. 7 and will be focused on teaching at the Lake Country Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.