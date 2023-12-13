Kelowna's Gracie Graham to represent Team Canada for second-straight year

Photo: Gracie Graham (left)

Kelowna's very own Gracie Graham will be aiming for another gold medal in 2024 as the women's hockey player has gotten the nod to represent Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

A year after helping Canada win a gold medal in Sweden, the young blueliner will return with more experience and more determination to capture that gold medal moment once more.

Through five games on the international stage last year, Graham managed to tally a goal and two assists as Team Canada went undefeated en route to championship gold. Graham will be looking to build to that already impressive resume when the puck drops in Switzerland on Jan. 6.

The young hockey player has spent three straight seasons perfecting her game through the guidance of Rink Hockey Academy, and has really broken out as one of the team's top stars.

Through just 15 games this season, Graham is playing at a rate of 2.46 points per game, already scoring 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) for Rink Hockey Academy. The 17-year-old is just eight points shy of reaching her point total of her previous two seasons combined, making her a special two-way talent.

When she joins team Canada in Switzerland next month, Graham will not be the only blueliner who can put the puck in the back of the net. The team's top three scorers are all defencemen, making them a unique threat come competition play.

Chloe Primerano has an astounding 57 points (24 goals and 33 assists) in 15 games, while Makayla Watson has 34 points (seven goals and 27 assists).

Graham is committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers starting in 2024.

She'll be in world championship action from Jan. 6 - 14, 2024.

You can view the full team roster here.