Kelowna woman named U-Sports player of the week for basketball

Photo: Conan Shing

Kelowna’s own Jaeli Ibbetson has been named the U-Sports women’s basketball player of the week after a great weekend performance against the UNBC Timberwolves.

Ibbetson earned the title of the week's best after putting up 40 points across two games against the Timberwolves, leading the team to a sweeping defeat through the series.

"Ibbetson recorded her fifth and sixth double-doubles of the season as her team swept UNBC. Congratulations Jaeli," said the UBCO Heat in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ibbetson finds herself currently ranked first overall in the Canada West conference for rebounds per game and fourth in points per game.

She also leads her team in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks through the team's first handful of games.

With a record of 4-4 on the season, the UBCO Heat know they have some work to do to gain ground in the standings and will be back in action following the winter break.