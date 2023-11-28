Falcons start 2024 season at home after setting a new attendance record in 2023

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

Baseball may seem like it's a long way off, but the Kelowna Falcons are already preparing for the 2024 season.

The Falcons set an attendance record in 2023 and for the first time in years, they will open their season in the month of May.

The Falcons season will start May 31, 2024 at Elks Stadium with six straight home games as they host the Nanaimo NightOwls and the Victoria Harbourcats.

This is the Falcons 22nd summer in Kelowna and they will play a 56-game schedule that ends Aug. 8, 2024, on the road in Portland. The final home game is Aug. 3 against the Kamloops NorthPaws.

The Falcons have high expectations after making the playoffs last year they are also bringing back manager Doug Noce and the rest of the coaching staff.

“Doug and his staff along with the connections we have built with NCAA programs the last few years will put another great product on the field next summer. We were so excited and thankful for our fan support last summer and setting a new attendance record is an incredible feeling. We are building off that momentum and are excited to showcase our 2024 roster to our fans in May,” says Mark Nonis, Falcons general manager.

Season tickets are now available for more information click here.