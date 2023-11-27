Pair of Kelowna Minor Football teams win provincial championships

Photo: Contributed The West Kelowna Grizzlies

Kelowna Minor Football is coming out of a big weekend, capturing two provincial championships.

On Saturday in Langley, the atom nine-man Kelowna Junior Sun defeated the Vancouver West Warriors 24 - 8 to become B.C. champions.

The following day on the same field, the junior bantam nine-man West Kelowna Grizzlies captured the B.C. title when they defeated the Cowichan Bulldogs 54 - 16.

West Kelowna Grizzlies coach Chris Orban has been a longtime coach with Kelowna Minor Football. He says it is great to see local football players succeeding on the provincial stage.

“It helps grow the sport, which is a great one for kids,” he said, noting that youth football teaches much more than athletics.

“It is a true team sport,” he said.

He said Central Okanagan youth football is in a very good spot right now, as illustrated by the two provincial titles, but the sport could benefit from more players and volunteers.

Jessica Jensen, a parent of a player on the championship-winning Kelowna Junior Sun, said winning the title was a bit of redemption for the team, which made the provincial finals last year but lost.

“Apparently this is the first win at that age group for Kelowna since 1950,” Jensen said in an email. “Our coaching staff are all close, our parent group is amazing and the boys were positive, tough and willing to learn.”

Also over the weekend, the Rutland Voodoos varsity high school football team fell 48 to 7 to Vancouver College in the provincial semi-finals held at BC Place.