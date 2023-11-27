Kelowna karate club comes home from nationals with 23 medals

Photo: Contributed BC Provincial Karate team at National Karate Championships in Toronto, November 25th 2023.

The Kelowna Karate and Fitness Club came home with quite the medal haul after the Karate nationals championships in Toronto this past weekend.

The club captured two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals. Fifteen athletes from the dojo performed on the national stage as they prepared for the World Karate Championships in Japan next year.

"It was such a wonderful experience to be ringside to see all their training come together in the perfect moment. When their technique looks so natural and so many of our athletes placing, it showed our BC team peaked at the right moment. Couldn't be more proud of our team," said sensei Paul Atkin.

Karate National Championships Results:

Sofia Runzer: Gold Kumite, Bronze Kata (Female 12/13 years old)

Geordie Adlem: Gold Kumite (Male adults)

Cayden Adlem: Silver Kata, Silver Kumite, Silver Team Kata (Male 12 years old)

Max Guilderson: Silver Kata, Silver Team Kata (Male 11 years old)

Kaela Linsdell: Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite, Bronze Team Kata (Female 14-15 years old)

Mervin Guilderson: Silver Team Kata, Bronze Kata (Male 10 years old)

Alexander Rugina: Silver Kata (Male 16-18 years old)

Oliver Renz: Silver Kumite (Male 11 years old)

Tyrel Heredia: Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite, Bronze Team Kata (Male 15 years old)

Yuma Nakamura: Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite, Bronze Team Kata (Male 14 years old)

Liam Friesen: Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite (Male adult 19-21 years old)

Bodo Papke: Bronze kumite (Male adults)

The showing was especially good because this was the club's first time competing on the national stage.