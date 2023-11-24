Rutland Voodoos football team heading to BC Place for provincial semi-finals

After an impressive season, the Rutland Voodoos high school football team are heading to BC Place this weekend for provincial semi-finals.

The team will clash with the defending champions from Vancouver College.

Senior athlete and Rutland defensive-back Liam O'Flynn tells Castanet the team put up eleven wins through 14 contests this season and that the team is ready for their next big challenge.

“It’s the goal every year. Obviously, in the past we’ve worked very hard for it but haven’t gotten this far. But this year and in the past offseason we’ve worked so hard and it’s finally paid off. We’re finally going to the dome."

After dropping their home opener to their longtime rivals the KSS Owls, the teams met once more in quarter final action, with the Voodoos getting a sweet taste of revenge while punching their ticket to BC Place.

“They actually beat us during homecoming. We kind of laid an egg in that game, and looking back that was the best thing that could have happened to us because I think it checked all of our egos and taught us some valuable lessons," said head coach Peter McCall.

"When we played them this time, we did our homework and we were prepped and we were enthused to put on a great four-quarter performance. It was done pretty early, beating them 41-7."

We knew this was going to be the year they were going to be looking their best, so here we are, they’ve been working hard, these kids never rest... We are ready to go and play the top team in the country," McCall added.

With talent from top to bottom, the Voodoos have proven able to handle business on the field in a multitude of ways. Whether its their passing game or their running game, they're able to burn the opposition in a matter of moments.

Nonetheless, the team knows they'll need to be near perfect to knock off the defending champions, and they'll need to keep their nerves in check as they step foot onto the home field of the CLF's BC Lions, which has a capacity of more than 54,000 people.

“It’ll take full intensity from start to finish. Gotta start hot, gotta finish hot. Just all gotta be locked in on offence and defence. Quarterbacks, receivers, DBs, linebackers, our D-line, everybody’s just gotta be locked in," said O'Flynn.

The Rutland Voodoos go head-to-head with Vancouver College Saturday at 4 p.m. at BC Place. You can catch all the action through the BC High School Sports YouTube channel.