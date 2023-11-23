UBCO student sets world record at Ironman triathlon in Arizona

Photo: Luke Way Kelowna triathlete Zach Bernier set an under-20 world record at the Ironman in Arizona on Nov. 19, 2023.

UBC Okanagan has a new world record holder.

Student Zach Bernier, 19, finished 4th at the Ironman Arizona triathlon on November 19. He also set a new U20 Ironman Triathlon world record, with a time of 8 hours, 44 minutes and 56 seconds.

“In the world of triathlon, where every second counts and every discipline demands peak performance, Zach Bernier's record-breaking achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring triathletes worldwide. His journey is a testament to how incredible feats can be accomplished with determination, discipline, and a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of what we think is possible,” said Luke Way, head coach of Balance Point Racing.

Bernier blasted through the 3.8 kilometre swim leg of the race in Tempe, Arizona in 55 minutes and 45 seconds. He then took to his bike, riding through 180 kilometres of challenging terrain, completing the leg in four hours, 42, minutes and 21 seconds.

As the afternoon wore on, he showcased his running prowess on the world famous marathon course.

“The 42.2-kilometer run, a formidable challenge for even the most seasoned athletes, proved to be another arena where Zach excelled. Crossing the finish line with a marathon time of 3 hours, and 47 seconds, he sealed his triumph with a total time of 8 hours, 44 minutes, and 56 seconds—a time faster than any person under the age of 20 has ever achieved in an Ironman Triathlon,” said Way of his star athlete.

Zach is currently in his second year of studies at UBCO. At the same time, he trains with a Kelowna-based high performance endurance program and competes in events across North America.

“As Zach Bernier basks in the glory of his historic accomplishment, the triathlon community eagerly anticipates what the future holds for this young prodigy. One thing is certain,” said Way. “The name Zach Bernier will be synonymous with resilience, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of greatness in the world of Ironman triathlons.”