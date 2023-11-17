Rocky Mountain Speedway to reopen near Valemount

Photo: Rocky Mountain Racing Association

A once beloved raceway will reopen near Valemount in 2024 as the Regional District of Fraser Fort George has approved a three-year temporary use permit for the property.

Tamara Cinnamon and her family purchased 30 acres of land in Cedarside, which is home to the Rocky Mountain Speedway. The race track operated in the early 90s and closed in 2003.

The half-mile dirt oval track was originally built by a number of local families.

“We are applying for a Temproary Use permit to establish a public race track until a rezoning can be obtained,” said Cinnamon in a letter to the RDFFG.

“We anticipate running approximately five to six weekend races from May to October with our typical racing times between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

She said typical race days are Saturday and Sunday with the potential of the odd mid-week race day with the same hours.

“24 hour onsite security to be provided during all race weekends. The perimeter of the track itself is 100 per cent fenced off for safety of spectators and animals and locked after each race day,” she said, adding there’s currently no bleachers and fans will have to bring folding chairs until bleachers can be built.

She said the Rocky Mountain Racing Association also intends to have a concession and will seek out the appropriate needed licensing and permits and also intends to bring outhouses to the site for all race weekends.

Director Dannielle Alan said the public consultation for the temporary use permit was very positive.

“The anticipation is palpable. It was just absolutely fantastic in that room to feel that. All that positive energy and to see such a positive thing coming back out in the area.”

She said it is run by passionate people who are knowledgeable in the industry and anticipates it will bring economic development to the area.

Similar comments were made by Director Owen Torgerson, who said he anticipates a tourism boost.

“Particularly, I was really impressed with the community engagement that this proponent really brought forward early and often and the other thing that I really enjoy about this is the regional impact,” said Torgerson.

He said he anticipated this impacting the 100 Mile area, into the Clearwater area and even across the boarder into Alberta.

“It will really boost this. This project comes with pride, because it's a reinvigoration of an activity that folks once had so it's really bringing back that community pride for motorized racing.”