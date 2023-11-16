Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inducts class of 2023

Photo: Wayne Moore Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

The power of sport was on full display Thursday morning as the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame and Museum welcomed the class of 2023.

The 15th annual induction ceremony was held at Manteo Resort.

The sports hall of fame now includes 69 members across four categories.

Making their way into the hall were skeet shooter Clayton Miller (athlete), 2006 Paralympic wheelchair curling team (team), volleyball and basketball coach and official David Bingham (builder), Jim and Karen Bates (builder) and Cliff and Doug Mervyn (Bennett special recognition award).

Serwa and Mervyn started Big White Ski Resort in the early 1960s. During their acceptance speech, Mervyn said they received permits in 1962 to build a road, chalet, ski runs and get a chair lift in place.

They completed the task and opened in 1963.

"We had a dream, a concept of developing Big White," said Serwa, who called Thursday's induction both and honour and a privilege.

Gerry Austgarden and Sonja Gaudet helped Canada win the gold medal at the first ever Paralympic wheelchair curling competition.

They beat Scotland for gold at the 2006 Paralympic Games in Italy.

"It's never really about the gold medals...it's the power of sport," said Gaudet.

"Para means parallel to the Olympic Games and in 2010 Canada did an amazing job of marketing the two games together and brought a lot of attention to what the Paralympic Games are.

"Finally there is becoming some understanding between the Paralympics, Olympics and Special Olympics and it's bringing a great attention to the skill, level of ability and dedication to compete at a Paralympic level."

Miller also competed in the Olympics, finishing 19th in skeet shooting in Atlanta in 1996.

But, he said the highlight of his career was the gold medal he won at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Jim and Karen Bates have been at the pinnacle of outdoor sports in the Central Okanagan for 40 years, helping to form the Kelowna Running Club and introducing the sport of triathlon to the city in 1983.

Bingham, now 75, has been involved in coaching and officiating high school volleyball and basketball for several decades.

He still coaches at Kelowna Christian School.