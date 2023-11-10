Team Sask falls to B.C. in quarter-final at National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship

Photo: Hockey Canada

They made things very interesting along the way, but Team Saskatchewan will be coming home from the National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship without a medal.

Saskatchewan -- which includes Moose Jaw defenceman Brooklyn Nimegeers, forward Ashley Breitkreuz and Caronport goaltender Schay Camphaug -- dropped a 5-3 decision to B.C. on Thursday night in Dawson Creek, B.C. and were to take on Ontario Blue in the fifth-place game Friday evening.

Both Breitkreuz and Nimegeers are playing their final season with the Regina Rebels in the Sask Female AAA Hockey League this season, while Camphaug is in her final campaign with the Notre Dame Hounds.

The quarter-final saw both Moose Jaw skaters held off the scoresheet as B.C. led 2-1 after the first and 4-3 through two before adding an insurance marker in the final frame.

Sage Babey scored Saskatchewan’s lone first-period goal before Berlin Lolacher -- the younger sister of Moose Jaw Warriors forward Harper Lolacher -- and Avery Bairos scored in the second period.

Chloe Primerano, Morgan Jackson, Molly Cole and Brielle Kelly-Paquet scored for B.C.

Ava Drabyk got the start in goal for Team Sask and had 30 saves, while Clara Jucha had 22 stops for B.C.

Both Nimegeers and Breitkreuz are off to great starts with Regina this season, with Nimegeers the top-scoring defenceman in the league with three goals and nine points in six games to also sit seventh overall in league scoring. Breitkreuz is right behind her with five goals and eight points in eight games and is eighth in SFAAAHL scoring.

Camphaug has played a pair of games for Notre Dame and has a 3.00 goals against average and .926 save percentage.

You can follow along with all the scores from the Canadian Women’s U18 Championship on www.hockeycanada.ca.