Heat golfer wins back-to-back Canada West individual titles

Photo: UBCO

A Kelowna man continues to make his mark as one of the top university golfers in the country.

Justin Towill, a third-year University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat golfer stayed red hot this fall claiming the individual title at the Canada West Golf Championships for the second year in a row.

"It feels great to win again. The Canada West Championship has the ability to completely change the outlook on the season. I am extremely proud of the team for how they played at Canada West and of myself for being able to defend my title in this tournament," says Towill.

The event was a major success for Towill and the entire UBCO Heat Men's Golf team as they finished second place overall, marking the first time the team has ever brought home a medal from the conference championships. "[It] feels great to see our team succeed in this way and for us to have a legitimate chance of winning coming down the stretch.

"The overall experience of the tournament was the feeling of a marathon... It was the largest test of patience I have experienced in a UBCO event. Along with the playoff and the bad weather, it was a very rewarding experience to be able to prevail in a championship that tested the field and myself," says Towill.

Towill's hard work, experience and leadership are paying off for both himself and the golf team. With the team attending the upcoming Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship in the spring, Towill has high hopes for a successful outing: "I feel very excited for the team's chances. Last year we finished seventh, but this team has higher prospects in my opinion."