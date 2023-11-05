Brad Gushue and Team Canada close out the Pan Continental Curling Championships with a gold medal win over Korea

The 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships wrapped up Saturday night with Brad Gushue and Team Canada earning a gold medal after an 8-3 win over Korea.

With the hard-fought victory, Team Canada makes their mark on the Pan Continental Curling Championships as back-to-back champions.

“It’s nice to represent Canada and come away with a gold medal. We wanted to play our best and win, I don’t think we played our best, but we were able to win. Fortunately we got a few mistakes from Korea today and it allowed us to come out on top,” said Gushue.

Korea won their first meeting in round-robin action, playing a near perfect game against the Canadians, but were unable to follow it up when it mattered most, especially in the later half of the game, giving up back to back steals.

“It was a game of mistakes. I thought both teams had a lot of missed shots, and fortunately for our team their missed shots were a little bit bigger. He had a big miss there in six that gave us a steal of two. And then another one in the seventh they gave us another steal," said Gushue.

"Certainly the shot in seven I expected him to make, the one in six was a good chance for us to steal one there, but a steal of one keeps it tight, but the steal of two was a big momentum shift.”

The event brought in thousands of spectators, acting as a teaser for what’s to come in 2025.

“The community is still 100 per cent into it. 220 volunteers that put in all their time to make this event happen. Ticket sales have been amazing. We had games where there were no Canadian teams playing, yet we were still three quarters full. We had three draws a day, and you’ve got to think the smallest crowds we had were 500, so I’m thinking we were probably putting away over 1,000 people a day," said Jock Tyre, manager of the Kelowna Curling Club.

“I think this was a really good lead into the Brier, it just shows everybody what’s going on in Kelowna and we have some serious curling fans, so get ready because it’s going to be an amazing Brier."

On the women’s side of action, Kerri Einarson and Team Canada lost their bronze medal game, taking fourth place on home soil,while Team Korea won gold over Japan.

As for the B-division, China emerged as the winner in both the men's and women's division, giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills on the world stage once again.

“Teams that are coming up from the B are really strong. China is coming up for both the mens and ladies, but they were challenged by Hong Kong and the Philippines… People shouldn’t be surprised. The ladies final, two years in a row it’s Japan and Korea. Unbelievable," added Tyre.

"And then to see Korea on the men’s side in the final and Japan also with a Bronze medal on the men’s side. You see these teams coming up and you realize how freaking good they are.”