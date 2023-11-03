Canada’s women’s team Einarson falls short in bronze-medal game Pan Continentals

Photo: The Canadian Press

It was a fourth place finish at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships for the Canadian women’s curling team, after an extra-end loss in the bronze-medal game on Friday.

Team Tabitha Peterson of the United States stole a point in the extra end against Canada's Team Kerri Einarson to win the bronze medal with an 8-7 win.

Canada tried a come-from-behind win attempt at the Kelowna Curling Club, making a late-game surge and earning its first lead in the ninth end. A sweeping error from the Americans on their last shot resulted in Canada scoring three and taking a 7-6 lead into the final frame without the hammer.

In the 10th end, Canada held back the US team to a draw to the button to tie the game, forcing the extra end.

But it would be Peterson's team to steal a point in the final frame to seal the victory. Einarson, vice-skip Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Harris, alternate Dawn McEwen and national coaches Renée Sonnenberg and Viktor Kjell had a draw for the win but were tricked on the path.

Their shot curled more than intended and geared off the shot stone from the United States, but it wasn’t close enough.

“That’s kind of been how these tight-game losses have gone. We just wrestled for control and eventually, put ourselves in a position to get it and then would let off. Ultimately, I thought we played really good games. We just have to capitalize when we get opportunities. We would have a miss at the wrong time from any one of us; a half shot is the difference and that happens,” Sweeting said.

For most of the game, Canada attempted to wrestle the hammer away from the United States.

Both teams now have one win and one loss in bronze-medal games at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. In 2022, Canada’s Team Einarson and Team Peterson of the United States competed in the bronze-medal game in Calgary, with Canada winning.

The women’s gold medal game is Saturday at 10 a.m. (all times PT). Japan’s Team Satsuki Fujisawa will attempt to win back-to-back championships in the gold-medal game against Team Eunji Gim of South Korea.

Canada’s Team Brad Gushue will compete for the gold medal at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships on Saturday. Canada faces South Korea’s Team Jongduk Park at 3 p.m.