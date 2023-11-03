Korea and Japan women to play for Pan Continental Championship

Photo: World Curling Federation

The final game is set for the women's side of the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna. Korea and Japan will faceoff against each other after winning their respective semi-finals on Thursday night.

Korea came out on top as the 8-4 winners over Kerri Einarson and Team Canada, while Japan found a way to score two points in an extra end to defeat the United States 10-8.

Korea and Canada were tied 4-4 after seven ends of play, until Korea's skip Kim Eunji made a perfect double take out for two points and a 6-4 lead.

The tables turned in the wrong direction for Canada in the ninth end, when Einarson had a draw against two counters, and slid too far giving up a steal of two. Korea ran the Canadians out of stones in the tenth end for a 8-4 victory and a spot in the championship final.



In a close game between Japan and United States, skip Fujisawa Satsuki of Team Japan made an excellent double take out to force an extra end, 8-8.

Japan's luck would continue into the extra frame when their skip drew around a centre guard to the button, leaving a challenging raise for United States. The Americans missed their last shot, leaving Japan sitting two, for the stolen win, 10-8.



The women's championship game will be played at 10:00 on Saturday, Nov. 4, while the Canada and the United States will compete for bronze at 2 p.m. today.

On the men's side of action, Canada, Japan, Korea and USA will round out semi-final action, with Canada playing USA facing one another, while Japan and Korea battle it out as well.

The men's semi-finals are Friday at 9 a.m., with the championship game being played at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the bronze at 7 p.m. on Friday.



In the men's B-Division, China will play Mexico in the semi, while Philippines play Hong Kong at 19:00 on Friday. China women claimed a direct spot in the final, finishing with a perfect five-win record. Jamacia and Brazil will play in the semi-final at 14:00 on Friday as well.