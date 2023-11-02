224242
KIJHL announces mandatory neck protection for all players

Following the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who fell victim to a skate blade across the neck playing hockey in England, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has adopted mandatory neck protection.

The KIJHL will require all players to wear mandatory neck protection when participating in any on-ice team activity, including games and practices.

While this policy takes effect immediately, the timeline to obtain a suitable quantity of neck protectors for the KIJHL’s 500 players is not known.

"Consideration will be given to teams and athletes in situations where the demand for neck protectors cannot be immediately met, and the KIJHL will work with its member clubs to assist in instances where local availability is exhausted," said the league.

Following the tragic incident overseas, the KIJHL becomes the second junior hockey league to implement the rule. The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the same thing Wednesday.

No rule changes have been made official for the National Hockey League, but a number of Pittsburgh Penguins could be seen wearing neck protection at practice Thursday morning, including defenceman Erik Karlsson.

