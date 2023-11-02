Pan Continental: Playoff picture nearly set in Kelowna

Photo: PCCC

The playoff picture inside the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships is almost complete.

Round-robin play continued on day four Wednesday at the Kelowna Curling Club, with 12 games played across the day, including two games won by the Canadian men's team and one loss for the Canadian women.

Despite a 9-8 loss to team Korea Wednesday afternoon, Kerri Einarson and team Canada finished round-robin play with an even record of 3-3, clinching the fourth playoff spot. Following the final round-robin session Thursday, the semi-final matches will be set.

The women's semi-finals will take place on Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m., with the winners going on to play in the championship game at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. The losers of the each semi-final will compete for bronze at 2:00 p.m. Nov. 3.

As for the men's side of action, Canada, Korea and Japan have all locked down a playoff berth, with the fourth and final playoff spot being determined through round-robin action Thursday between New Zealand and USA.

The two teams will battle each other at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Kelowna Curling Club.

The men's semi-finals are on Friday, Nov. 3 at 9:00 a.m., with the championship game being played at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The bronze medal game will take place at 7:00 p.m. Friday.



In the men's B-Division, China, Hong Kong and Philippines have qualified for the semi-finals, while on the women's side, China and Jamaica have earned their semi-final spots.