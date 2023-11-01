'They cheaped out': Curler Brad Gushue slams World Curling over Kelowna event

Photo: PCCC Team Canada skip Brad Gushue

One of the world's top curlers is extremely frustrated with how the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna have been organized.

Team Canada skip Brad Gushue is upset about a number of issues related to the event, including players having limited space to warm up and practice. This is due to the World Curling Federation's decision to host the world championship qualifier at the Kelowna Curling Club rather than a larger arena like Prospera Place.

Gushue says his teammates and some other competitors are feeling like an afterthought. He tells Castanet his frustrations lie 100 per cent with the World Curling Federation and has nothing to do with the Kelowna Curling Club.

"It's not the club, it’s not the volunteers, it’s not the city — that’s all been great, I love Kelowna, love the club and volunteers have been super helpful and supportive — the issue is the World Curling Federation. 100 per cent of my frustration lies with them and how they’ve gone about organizing this event," said Gushue following his 8-1 win over Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

“We weren’t allowed at the beginning of the week to watch the other team’s practice. Even yesterday they complained about us wearing a thermal shirt under our attire because we’re in a curling club and it’s cold. There’s been a lot of frustration with limited space to warm up, being told to do it outside. These are things that are not player-centric."

Gushue says this is not the first time he's has similar frustrations with World Curling Federation events. He believes TSN had similar feelings of frustration with WCF as they pulled the event from TV after just two days of curling.

He said he tried to raise the team's concerns privately with the WCF before sharing them with the media.

"The answer we got was facility constraints, or TV was the reason, for a lot of the other stuff — but it's not even being shown on TV anymore," added Gushue.

"They cheaped out on the production part of it and obviously TSN no longer wanted to cover it. The frustration from our level is pretty high.”

While unimpressed with the way things have unfolded to this point at the Pan Continental Championships, Gushue says its an honour to have the opportunity to represent his country.

"It’s really hard to turn down [this opportunity] and say no when you get a chance to represent your country... But then when you come here and the World Curling Federation doesn’t put anything in the event to promote it and grow the game and provide us as athletes the opportunity to warm up before the game, it makes you second guess it a little bit."

Gushue hopes WCF hears the message and improves events moving forward.

He tells Castanet he's felt supported by a number of fellow curlers, organizers and volunteers who didn't know how to voice their same frustrations.

While Gushue says he is yet to hear from the World Curling Federation directly, WCF has released a statement to Castanet regarding the current situation in Kelowna.

“As part of an effort at event sustainability, we are trying a number of things with our championships. Both the Pan Continental and European championships are being hosted in curling clubs this season. Once those events have been completed, we will look at the successes and challenges to evaluate whether it’s a viable model for future championships of this size," said the World Curling Federation.

Gushue and his Canadian teammates currently sit tied for second place with a record of 4-1. They need to finish in the top five to qualify for the World Curling Championships.

The team Canada men's squad is back in action Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Australia (1-4).