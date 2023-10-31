223427
224168
Sports  

TSN pulls Pan Continental Curling Championships from TV

TSN pulls Pan Continental

- | Story: 454990

Those interested in watching the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna live this week will now have to do so in-person or online.

Just three days into the seven-day event and the world championships qualifier, it has been pulled from television by TSN.

CBC reporter Devin Heroux said on X — formerly known as Twitter — that a TSN spokesperson released the following statement.

“Due to ongoing technical and feed issues, in discussion with Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation, the Pan Continental Curling Championship has been moved to streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app for all TSN and TSN+ subscribers. To ensure all curling fans have access to the draws, they will also be available on demand."

Tickets to the 2023 Pan Continental Championships can be found through EventBrite starting at $18.18

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Ladies Squash at The Roster

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill, Vernon
Oct 31 5:15 pm

Wallyball at The Roster

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill, Vernon
Nov 1 5:15 pm

University of Victoria Vs Okanagan Lakers

Capital News Centre Arena - Rink 1, Kelowna
Nov 4 6:00 pm



216503
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




220026


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


224111
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224296


221526