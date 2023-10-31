TSN pulls Pan Continental Curling Championships from TV

Photo: PCCC

Those interested in watching the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna live this week will now have to do so in-person or online.

Just three days into the seven-day event and the world championships qualifier, it has been pulled from television by TSN.

CBC reporter Devin Heroux said on X — formerly known as Twitter — that a TSN spokesperson released the following statement.

“Due to ongoing technical and feed issues, in discussion with Curling Canada and the World Curling Federation, the Pan Continental Curling Championship has been moved to streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app for all TSN and TSN+ subscribers. To ensure all curling fans have access to the draws, they will also be available on demand."

Tickets to the 2023 Pan Continental Championships can be found through EventBrite starting at $18.18