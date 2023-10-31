Canada back on track at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships

Photo: PCCC

After dropping their first game to Korea at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships, the Canadian men's team came out swinging on Monday, going a perfect two-for-two with a win over the United States and New Zealand.

Skip Brad Gushue, and his squad from St. John's Newfoundland played their finest game of the tournament Monday night, putting together a 7-5 extra-end win over the previously unbeaten Andrew Stopera of team USA.

The end result left both teams with a record of two wins and one loss through the eight-team round robin, leaving Team Canada feeling a little more confident as they continue their battle through the championship's A-division.

“I think this is a good character builder,” said Harnden, who had his best shooting game of the championships, firing at 93 per cent.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction. There were some good things out there. We’re not quite where we want to be yet, but I think we’re close. This should be something we should look at as a positive moving forward.”

The Canadians, who beat New Zealand’s Team Anton Hood 8-2 in the morning draw Monday, set the tone early with eight well-made shots in the first end, capped by Gushue needing only to touch paint with his last rock to score two and take a lead it would never surrender.

Canada had the U.S. in chase mode for much of the first five ends, and it produced a steal in the third for Canada to go up 3-0, and then Korey Dropkin, who throws fourth for the U.S., needed to draw to the button in the fourth end just to avoid giving up three.

Dropkin, though, made the shot of the game in the seventh end with a stunning triple-takeout that snuffed out a big Canadian end. Gushue followed it up with a peel to get the blank and carry the hammer into the eighth.

It was USA who would take advantage next, stealing the game-tying point, and then forcing Canada to a single in the ninth. Some sharp play from all four members of the team from lead to skip.

The game was tied after the 10th, opening up an extra end between the two North American countries.

Double-peels by Harnden and Nichols effectively ended United States' hopes of stealing the game and Gushue made an open hit to score the game-winning deuce.

“We hung in there,” said Gushue. “We scrapped through nine and then played a great 10th end to force them, and a pretty good 11th end. We had a couple bad ones, but we had a couple good ones to make up for it.”

The Canadian men will have the morning off before returning to the ice Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Japan’s Team Riku Yanagisawa (3-0).

“I think it’s just about getting more comfortable here, more comfortable on the ice — I think all of that is a factor,” said Gushue.

“It’s not so much about the win, but more about how you do it and how you’re playing. I really want us to play a game where we throw 80 rocks that we give every shot a chance to be made. We’re not quite there yet. If we get there, I’ll be really happy and I’ll like where we’re at.”

In other games Monday night, the Japanese remained unbeaten with an 11-6 victory over Australia’s Team Jay Merchant (0-3); New Zealand (2-1) was an 11-1 victor over Guyana’s Team Rayad Hussein (0-3); and South Korea’s Team Jongduk Park turned back Chinese Taipei’s Team Randy Shen (0-3) 9-6.

Canada’s Team Kerri Einarson (2-1) has a pair of games in women’s play on Tuesday — against New Zealand’s Team Jessica Smith (1-2) at 9 a.m., and against Team Tabitha Peterson (3-0) of the U.S. at 7 p.m.