Round-robin play at Pan Continental Curling Championships underway in Kelowna

Round-robin play at the Pan Continental Curling Championships is well underway at the Kelowna Curling Club.

The Pan Continental Championships feature 14 women's teams across two divisions and 16 men's teams.

The championships act as the world championship qualifier for member associations, except for those in the European zone.

On Monday morning, the Canadian men's team sailed to an 8-2 win over New Zealand, brining the team's record to 1 - 1.

"The A pool will determine who the top five are that get to go to worlds... and the B pool is trying to win to move up into the A," explained Kelowna Curling Club general manager Jock Tyre.

"There is no doubt for Canada the goal is to be in the top five, and because they are Canada, they obviously want to be in the gold medal game, but they would be really embarrassed if they didn't make it to worlds for our country... which would be a shock."

Round-robin play runs until Nov. 2. Semi-final and finals action will take place across three days on November 2 to 4.

Tyre says the championships bring people from all walks of life together.

"It's about diversity. People get to see the individuals who are curling from all over the world, and it opens the door," he said. "We are hoping that people come down to see some amazing curling."

"I'm hoping people like the Filipino community come down and support the Philippine team, or the Kenyans, or the Jamaicans, and they go 'hey, I should take up the sport because you know what, maybe I could be on that team," Tyre added.

