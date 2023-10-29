Stolen deuce derails Canada’s opening men’s game at 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Canada’s Team Brad Gushue suffered an opening round robin loss on Sunday afternoon at the pan Continental champions at the Kelowna Curling Club.

South Korea’s JongDuk Park beat Canada’s Team Brad Gushue 8-5 in the opening men’s draw. Canada outplayed South Korea through the majority of the lineup. Still, South Korea skip Park’s 94 per cent shooting efficiency was nearly flawless and he continuously kept his team in the game and dictated the play.

Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and coach Caleb Flaxey also started last season’s Pan Continentals with a loss.

In 2022, the United States won the opening round-robin victory against the Canadians.

This year, the Canadians are backed by alternate Jim Cotter from Vernon., and national coach Jeff Stoughton.

“My draw in the fifth end was the turning point. I threw what I wanted and the ice was a little heavier in one direction than the other and we didn’t catch onto it as early as we should have and it cost us,” said Gushue.

“It’s a challenging environment to curl in; I’m not going to lie. I think there’s enough here to work with where we can play a little bit better than we did today and just hopefully not miss any more draws against two.”

The 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships continues with draw three at 7:30 p.m. (all times Pacific) when Canada’s Team Kerri Einarson is seeking its second win of the day when it takes on reigning Pan Continental champions, Japan’s Team Satsuki Fujisawa (1-0)

Meanwhile, Team Gushue returns to the Kelowna Curling Club on Monday morning with a game against New Zealand’s Team Anton Hood (1-0) at 9 a.m.