UBCO Women's Heat soccer team recognized for incredible season

Photo: UBCO Heat (Left to Right: Stephanie Young, Annika Gross, Eleni Georgacacos, Bre Wong)

In a season marked by historic achievements, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team received recognition from Canada West as they unveiled their all-star and all-rookie teams on Friday.

Four outstanding athletes from the Heat's roster were celebrated for their remarkable contributions, capping off a memorable season.

Leading the charge were two homegrown talents, midfielders Stefanie Young and Annika Gross, both hailing from Kelowna.

Young secured a spot on the 1st Team All-Star, while Gross earned a place on the 2nd Team All-Star.

Additionally, Eleni Georgacacos and Bre Wong, both originating from Calgary, were honoured by being named to the prestigious All-Rookie Team.

Stefanie Young, who was playing in her final season of university soccer, made a mark on the UBC Okanagan Heat's history books. Over the course of 14 games, this health and exercise sciences major showcased her prowess by netting a total of 14 goals, netting a goal per game pace.

Her impressive goal tally tied her for the lead in the competitive Canada West conference and ranked her in fourth place overall in U SPORTS.

Young's domination extended beyond goals, as she also led the conference in shots with a staggering 74, resulting in 30 shots on goal and four game-winning goals. Her season was crowned with her second All-Star selection, and she etched her name in the record books by breaking several school records, including most goals in a season and most goals in a game.

Notably, she notched three hat-tricks during the year, setting a new team standard. She established a new career scoring record for the program, amassing a total of 19 goals in her Heat career.

Annika Gross, a third-year midfielder who transferred from Simon Fraser University, demonstrated her mettle by earning an All-Star nod.

Gross, who started in 13 of the 14 games she played, contributed 1184 minutes to the Heat's cause, primarily in a defensive midfield role. She made her presence felt on the scoresheet as well, scoring once and providing one crucial assist. Her offensive prowess was evident with five shots on goal.

Georgacacos and Wong showcased their talent and earned their place on the All-Rookie Team, underlining UBCO's rise in the conference.

Georgacacos, who arrived at UBCO following a successful career with Calgary South West United, enjoyed a stellar debut season. She started in 11 of the team's 14 games, amassing 935 minutes in midfield. Georgacacos displayed her scoring ability by notching one goal and contributing four valuable assists, securing the third spot on the team's scoring charts with five points.

Wong, a graduate of the Calgary Blizzard program, was a solid presence in the Heat's defensive backline. Wong, who started all 14 games, logged an impressive 1235 minutes, making her the second-highest minutes contributor on the team, trailing only the starting goalkeeper, Talia Gagnon. She concluded the season with eight shots and five shots on goal while playing a pivotal role in her team's achievement of the fewest goals allowed in a 14-game season in the program's history.

The accolades for these players mark a significant milestone for the UBC Okanagan Heat, as it represents the most players recognized by the conference in a single season since the team's inception in Canada West during the 2011-12 season.