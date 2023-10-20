Longtime TRU men's volleyball coach Hennelly excited for 18th season, recruiting class

Photo: TRU TRU men's volleyball head coach Pat Hennelly

Sam Flowerday was a toddler running around his Australian backyard when Pat Hennelly was named the interim head coach for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about how long he’s been here — it’s basically been my whole life,” said the 2002-born Flowerday, who met Hennelly via email during the thick of the pandemic.

“It was during COVID, so he was recruiting through email. He seemed like an honest and trustworthy guy. He told me what I was wanting to hear and it has all worked out the way he said it would.”

Hennelly is about to embark on his 18th year as head coach of the Pack.

TRU Athletics Director Ken Olynyk said the key to Hennelly’s longevity has been his ability to secure talent on the recruiting trail.

“His ability to recruit has been outstanding,” he said. “That’s what has allowed our program to be so strong for so long.”

Hennelly said he’s sometimes reminded how long he’s been at the helm.

“It’s not just that some of our players weren’t even born yet when I first started here, it’s now the fact that I’m older than some of their parents,” Hennelly said.

“It’s certainly a weird dynamic and a reminder of how much time has passed since Day 1.”

He was never a shoo-in for the position or envisioned himself as the second-longest tenured head coach in Canada West. But following his passion and a life-changing stamp of approval from his future wife turned him into the most successful men’s volleyball coach TRU/UCC/Cariboo College has ever had.

Growing up in the west Kootenays as a multi-sport star athlete, volleyball didn’t captivate a young Hennelly. He was a basketball and baseball player at an early age, but shifted his interest once he connected with Dave Olynyk — who he remains connected with to this day — a local volleyball coach and cousin of Ken. A new fascination was found.

Volleyball eventually took Hennelly to Langara College for two years in the late 1980s as an opposite hitter before eventually landing an assistant coaching gig with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in 1993. After seven years with the men’s program, he switched to coaching women’s volleyball in 2000.

Throughout his time at UBC, he also carried a second job at Vancouver International Airport for six years and sporadically chipped away at a teaching and human kinetics degree. He stepped away from the Thunderbirds in 2003 to focus on his teaching career, a time when he thought he was nearing match point on his coaching career.

“That year was a big turning point in my life,” he said. “If I would have gotten a job with the Vancouver School Board that fall, I would have turned down all coaching jobs for sure.”

But that call from the school board never came, which kept a sliver of light coming through the coaching door.

Hennelly took one final stab at coaching when a former player of his from his UBC days offered him the assistant coaching position at Northern Arizona University, an NCAA Div. 1 program, in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Without hesitation, his then-girlfriend and future-wife, Heidi Hutten-Hennelly, strongly encouraged him to give coaching another chance.

“When I first met Pat, he was a volleyball coach, so I knew it had been his passion for a long time. I also knew there weren’t a lot of opportunities in Canada and that he needed to take this chance if he wanted to give his dream a chance. I knew he would have enjoyed a career as a teacher, but it would have always been his second choice to volleyball,” said Hutten-Hennelly.

“It was one of those, ‘If it’s meant to be, everything will work out’ things.”

With Hutten-Hennelly finishing her PHD at UBC, Hennelly headed south. Thirteen months into his job with NAU, a head coaching vacancy opened up for TRU’s men’s program, as they were slated to make the jump from the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association circuit to the U SPORTS ranks, formerly known as Canadian Interuniversity Sport.

“I was terrified at this decision,” Hennelly said.

“I was worried about my relationship with my then-fiancé if I kept on coaching and kept wondering if I was wasting my 30s, a time when I could have been building my career as a teacher, on coaching. But it turned out to be the best thing for me.”

Heidi began applying for sessional jobs at TRU teaching chemistry. Around the same time Pat eventually got his job, Heidi was hired as an academic teaching chemistry. She also has been with the university ever since.

“I knew Pat was passionate about volleyball and had a strong coaching background at many different levels, including stops at UBC and Northern Arizona,” said Ken.

“At that time, the job was just a one-year interim role. We had a few conversations about it and then he eventually came in to interview for it.”

Hired two months before the season began in August of 2005, Hennelly’s squad didn’t crack any preseason coaching polls. Having lost a few key players to transfer following the news of his hiring, the WolfPack went 1-19 in his first year at the helm.

But it didn’t take him long to turn the program in the right direction.

Despite the poor showing, Olynyk allowed Hennelly to interview for the full-time position that offseason. He remembered being impressed by Hennelly’s professionalism and trusted his background in the sport.

Two years later, he led the Pack to the program’s first national medal, a bronze, during the 2008-09 season, when they erased a two-set deficit to defeat the Dalhousie University Tigers in Laval, Que.

In the 15 years that have followed, there have been plenty of highs — three Canada West bronze medals in 2008, 2009 and 2014, 12 players achieving All-Canadian status and 58 Academic All-Canadians, many players sent to junior national programs, four players on the senior national team, nearly 20 players signing professional contracts in Europe and now seeing some of his former players coaching themselves on U Sports sidelines.

Outside of the gym, Hennelly loves reuniting with alumni, attending former players’ weddings and hearing about how lessons they learned with while the Pack have helped them with their lives outside of sport, raising families and advancing in their careers.

Of course, there were a few lows along the way.

“Anytime you miss the playoffs, it really sucks. Nowadays, I feel like some kids want the easier path. They want to go to the established programs, join a super team instead of going somewhere else to make a name for themselves,” said Hennelly.

He said his approach to recruiting has changed a lot since he took over, as he is focusing more on a player’s intangibles off the court just as much as their skill on the court.

You can still find him in gyms, watching with a close eye at provincial, national and club tournaments, hosting camps all over the province to get a closer look at some players and still makes trips in his offseason out of province to try and bring in the best talent possible.

“Before, I used to gloss over a player’s red flags if he was good enough,” Hennelly said.

“Now, I only want guys that want to be here. I spend a lot of time speaking with a player’s parents and their high school or club coaches, getting to know them on a different level.”

After missing the playoffs last year, Hennelly is hoping it’s the dawn of a new day for his Pack.

When the WolfPack open their season Friday night in Edmonton against the defending Canada West-champion University of Alberta Golden Bears, Hennelly will have some exciting blue-chip recruits in the lineup.

Freshman setter Walker Sodardo was the B.C. Provincial Championship MVP for the Kelowna Secondary Owls last winter and is an all-star at the national level. He joins fellow freshman Adien Goetz from Winnipeg, an outside hitter and a highflyer that won his provincial championship and placed third at nationals last year.

In the pipeline for next year is local standout Brandon Johnson (libero) and nationally ranked top-10 recruit Parker Bailey from Sherwood Park, Alta., among a few other potentially impactful names from the Interior — including South Kamloops star Alex Howard.

“These could be some of our best recruiting classes since I’ve been here,” said Hennelly.

At least one more run at it, that’s what Hennelly is hoping.

“These kids on our team don’t even know that Gord Perrin or Kevin Tillie played here. I’d like to get us back to that national level before I am done,” said Hennelly.

The bench boss figures to have at least seven more years in him with the black and orange. That would bring him to an even 25 years with the program at 60 years old.

Until then, there is plenty work ahead of Hennelly and the Pack. This season kicks off with a pair of road rumbles in Alberta before hosting the University of Calgary Dinos next Friday and Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre.