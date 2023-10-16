Kelowna golfers crack top 10 at RBC PGA Scramble National Final

Photo: RBC PGA Scramble National Final The Kelowna team at the national finals.

A team of golfers from Kelowna including two brothers and their father managed to crack the top ten at the RBC PGA Scramble National Final in the Maritimes.

Brothers Darren and Ryan Leffers, their father Andrew Leffers, Daniel Wilson and PGA Pro Austin Bosquet of Black Mountain Golf Course in Kelowna finished eighth in at Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness, N.S., on Oct. 10.

The team had the lowest gross score at the regional final hosted in Chase to earn their spot in Nova Scotia.

The national championship was won by the team from the Links at Brunello in N.S., edging out Carman Golf Club in Manitoba and Petitcodiac Valley Golf Club in New Brunswick for the title.

The Kelowna team qualified for the 18-hole RBC PGA Scramble regional tournament by winning the local qualifying event at Black Mountain earlier this summer.

The team-focused scramble format considers the handicap of each golfer when calculating their final score, allowing anyone who has a registered Golf Canada handicap the chance to participate and win.

“I work with my brother so we get to golf a decent amount, but my dad lives ten hours north of us and my uncle a couple hours," says Darren Leffers.

“We were lucky enough to do it six years ago with two guys from our team and we always said if we ever get a chance to go back there, we'd probably appreciate it even more knowing how much fun it is. Cabot is such an amazing place."

In 2023, over 12,000 total participants competed across 170 RBC PGA Scramble qualifiers from coast to coast, a 13 per cent year-over-year increase. The program also had over 1,200 female participants in 2023, a program record.