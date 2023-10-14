Support youth curling through the 2024 men of curling calendar

Photo: Curling Cares

The men of curling are not only hitting the ice this season, but they're also hitting up the 2024 Curling Cares calendar in support of several charities across the world, including a focus on youth curling across Canada.

The 2024 Men of Curling Calendar is now available for curling fans to buy, with 18 different athletes featured in the calendar across all 12 months of the year, including Olympic gold medalists and world champions.

Reigning 2023 New Holland Canadian Under-21 men’s champion, Johnson Tao, will be one of the featured athletes raising funds for Curling Canada’s For the Love of Curling programs and initiatives.

Tao, who will skip Canada’s Under-21 team at 2023-24 international world championship events this season, was born in Beijing and put together a stunning shoot to celebrate his culture and heritage.

“When I first got asked, I thought that as the first person of Chinese-Canadian heritage to be on this calendar, it would be really cool to find a way to connect my heritage to curling through my photo,” Tao said.

“Curling Canada has been doing so much great work to support youth curling and teams, including myself. I was a 2021 recipient of the scholarship and over the past two years, I’ve been part of the selection panel of the scholarship. It felt really natural and right to give back to a program that has given me and some of my teammates so much. I’m really proud to be able to support that through this initiative.”

Tao and his team will represent Canada for the first time later this season at the 2023 World Junior B Curling Championships, where they hope to finish in the top three to advance to the 2024 world juniors.

Other Canadian athletes in the 2024 Men of Curling Calendar include Kelowna's own Tyrel Griffith, as well as Jacques Gauthier, Al Hackner, Kelly Knapp, Jamie Korab, B.J. Neufeld and Tim March.

Each athlete supports a charitable initiative that has personal meaning and is essential in their community.

Calendar sales and targeted athlete model efforts in support of Curling Canada’s For the Love of Curling program have raised more than $140,055 since 2015.

Since 2014 the Curling Cares fundraising project has raised over $800,000 for multiple charities across 10 different countries.

The calendars now sell for CDN $34.95 online or at the Kelowna Curling Club.