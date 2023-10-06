Reigning Brier and Scotties champions competing this month in Kelowna

Photo: CTV News Kerri Einarson

The reigning Brier and Scotties champions will represent Canada at the upcoming Pan Continental Curling championships set for the Kelowna Curling Club later this month.

Back-to-back reigning Brier champion Brad Gushue and four-time defending Scotties champ Kerri Einarson will take to the ice Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 in a multi-nation event to determine which teams from the Americas, Asia and Pacific will compete in the 2024 world championships.

While the top five nations will secure spots in both the men's and women's event, Canada has already qualified on the women's side since the 2024 world's are in Sydney, N.S.

However, the team must still maintain its standing to earn a berth into the 2025 championship.

“It means so much to wear the red and white on home soil, especially in beautiful Kelowna. We’re looking forward to competing at this event again and it’s always an honour to represent Canada,” Einarson said.

Gushue must finish top five in the men's event to qualify Canada for the world championships in Switzerland.

“Yeah, that’s a cool event. We’re excited to play there, and we have Jim Cotter coming with us as our fifth man, which is going to be nice,” said Gushue.

“It’ll be fun to spend a week with him. Kelowna is a beautiful city, and I would imagine the ice is going to be pretty good.”

The Pan Continental will represent Gushue's second trip to the Kelowna Curling Club. He finished third at the Canadian Junior Men's at the club in 1999.

Along with Gushue, teams from Australia, Chinese Taipei, Guyana, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States will compete.

Australia, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States will join Einarson on the women's side.

