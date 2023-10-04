Kelowna boxer punches his way to provincial championships

Photo: Los Gatos Locos / Madkatz Boxing and Fitness (L) Miguel 'Sugar Sheldon' Wood (R) Trainer Geoff Lawrence

Kelowna boxers from the Los Gatos Locos, Madkatz Boxing and Fitness club had a strong showing at the BC Bronze Gloves tournament that wrapped up on the weekend.

Trainer Geoff Lawrence tells Castanet Los Gatos Locos entered a team of eight competitors including Alex Hutchinson, Stephen Dass, Christian Geddes, Jason Grenier, Dante Audet, Ryder Lang, Michael Mackay, and Miguel Wood.

On day one, five of the eight fighters made it to the finals in the respective divisions.

On day two Miguel 'Sugar Sheldon' Wood stood out with a first-round victory and a dominant performance in the finals, stopping his opponent in the third round.

"I've been doing this for a long time and this is probably one of the most talented groups we've had," Lawrence says.

The next challenge for the boxers will be the Provincial Championships which run from November 3 to 5, 2023, in Richmond B.C.