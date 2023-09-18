221872
Sports  

Vancouver Canadians win Northwest championship

Canadians win title

Brendan Kergin / Glacier Media - | Story: 447315

Canada's only Minor League baseball team has a new pennant to hang.

The Vancouver Canadians defeated the Everett AquaSox to take the Northwest League championship in their 80th win of the 2023 campaign.

In front of a sold-out hometown stadium the Canadians collected the 2023 pennant with a 10 to 2 win against the AquaSox, who barely nudged the Vancouver team out of first place in the regular season.

While the ball game remained close through the first few innings, the Canadians broke it open in the fourth with a five-run inning giving them a seven-run lead. The AquaSox came back with a couple in the top of the fifth but that's all they could muster as the Canadians added a few more.

The C's won the High-A championship series 3 to 1.

It's the team's fifth title since it became a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate and the first since 2017.

 

 

The team defends the championship beginning April 5, 2024. They'll be back at Nat Bailey Stadium on April 9.

 

 

