WolfPack men have high hopes kicking off season as defending national champions

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s soccer squad summited the national championship mountain last November at a frozen Hillside Stadium, and instead of resting on those laurels, they are loading up at basecamp to make another push to the top this year.

The team’s 10th U Sports season gets underway Aug. 25 against the Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley.

“This group wants more,” said TRU head coach John Antulov.

“This is the fittest group, one through 28 we have had since I’ve been here and they want to prove to everyone that they can win their way to nationals instead of just getting there as a host.”

To a person, and deservedly so, the WolfPack took a few weeks off following their thrilling 2-1 shootout victory over the rival University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

Then it was right back to the drawing board. Having Kamloops Rivers FC around kept many WolfPack players around all summer, minimizing downtime in the lengthy Canada West offseason. (Nine current members on the WolfPack played for Rivers FC, a semi-pro team in League 1 British Columbia. Rivers FC went 4-4-6 this summer and did not make the playoffs.)

“Our guys have put in a ton of work over the last five months,” Antulov said.

“We were fortunate enough that many of them played for Rivers FC this summer, which allowed them to play more minutes and bigger roles on the team, to hopefully get them prepared to hit the ground running when we take on Trinity.”

There will always be turnover in university sports from one season to the next, but the holes left by departing players are bigger than usual.

Inking pro deals with the Glenorchy Knights FC of the National Premier Leagues in Australia were keeper Jackson Garnder and midfielders Daniel Sagno Marco Favaro. Defenders Josh Banton and Jan Pirretas Glasmacher both graduated the program, but have remained with the team as part of the coaching staff. All five of those players contributed significantly in delivering the program’s first national championship, with Banton and Gardner getting named to the Championship All-Star team.

Even with the departures of veteran players, Antulov is running it back with 17 players from last year’s club and is looking forward to seeing returners seize the opportunity left behind by the graduating class.

“You’re never going to fully replace special players like those, but you hope that you have enough depth within the program and you bring a few new players in, and through all of that, hopefully we can find a level of play to keep us going this year in that top gear we found last fall,” said Antulov.

“Guys like Elijah Dos Santos, Patrick Izett, Ryan Lewis, Dylan Hooper, Marques Scott and Jon Rinaldi have been excellent for us in the past and we are hoping they can fill in those vacant leadership spots.”

The leadership group shouldn’t experience a significant drop off, as Dos Santos was also a member of the Championship All-Star team and was a Canada West Second Team All-Star. The 6-foot-4 defender is primed for his third tour with the Pack. Joining Dos Santos as Second Team All-Stars were a pair of forwards that accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the club’s offence, in Lewis and Izett. Lewis ripped home seven goals in 14 games, while Izett found twine three times.

“Last year was a dream season for me,” said Lewis. “I got a chance to play up front and was lucky enough to be the right guy at the right place.”

Locally, gold medal heroes, the Comita brothers, Alessandro and Domenico, are among the group looking to build off last year’s experiences.

“I really like the chemistry in our group. We’ve been together and we know what it takes to get to the top,” said Alessandro.

“We are all striving for another one.”

Helping keep the WolfPack at the contending level will be a new wave of recruits that now view TRU as a more enticing option than before.

“We’ve had a pretty successful program over the last few years outside of the national championship,” Antulov said.

“We also have a bronze from nationals and a few Canada West bronzes as well. I think recruits are beginning to see that even though we are a smaller school, we are still a great option compared to the big schools. We’ve been to the playoffs for the last five years, we have turned guys pro and TRU is still a great spot to obtain your degree. All those things have made recruiting a little easier.”

Winger Michael Ojo is one of the exciting new names in the mix but is still getting acclimated to the new group. The Simon Fraser University transfer was referred by a few friends to ink with the Pack. Look for him to use his vertical speed and dribbling skills to create scoring opportunities this fall.

“[Former WolfPack players] Dylan Wells and Kyle Hansen kept telling me how great it was here and obviously watching nationals last year, this looked like a great place to go to school and play soccer,” said Ojo.

Despite the scoring punch up front, Antulov is sticking to the program’s roots of building from the back end out. Ebalo Amuri headlined this summer’s recruiting efforts and should bring an immediate boost to the back end.

"I see myself adding speed and different possibilities of attack on the left flank, as well as expressing my style of play to do what I can to assist the attack," Amuri said.

"As for defence, there is nothing I love more than a clean sheet. I will do everything I can, plus more, to help the team not concede at all."

Amuri will be joined by pair of British recruits on the back end, in Harry Taylor and Dylan Pauw.

"Both Harry and Dylan Pauw are going to be two impact players from the UK that are going to be key for us," Antulov said earlier in the summer.

"Losing Jan and Josh as two backline players, is a blow but with Harry and Dylan coming in I think they will be guys that can fill those spots and keep our backline strong."

So far, through the first six preseason games, Antulov is liking how the new pieces are coming together. In preparation for another Canada West season, TRU has locked horns with colleges and other Canada West programs — all on the road, as Hillside Stadium has been closed for repairs all summer.

“We aren’t focused on the result as much as we are evaluating where we are at, how the new players fit in and how we are growing as a team,” Antulov said.

“It’s given us a great gauge on where we are at.”

Tinkering time is almost up for the Pack, as the season gets underway Aug. 25 at Trinity Western University.

The Pack’s most anticipated home opener in club history is set for Friday, Sept. 1 (7 p.m.), when they welcome the University of Victoria Vikes to the refurbished Hillside Stadium.

A special championship ceremony will take place prior to kickoff.