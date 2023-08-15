215103
Black Mountain golfers qualify for RBC PGA Scramble in Cape Breton

Golfers off to nationals

A group of golfers representing Black Mountain Golf Club are now chasing a Canadian National Championship.

Brothers Darren and Ryan Leffers, their father Andrew Leffers, Daniel Wilson and PGA Pro Austin Bosquet of Black Mountain Golf Course in Kelowna have earned a spot in the RBC PGA Scramble National Final at Cabot Cape Breton this fall.

The team finished with the lowest gross score at the BC East RBC PGA Scramble Regional Final hosted at Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase on Aug. 10.

“We are very excited,” said Darren Leffers who made the trip to Kelowna to play in the local qualifier at Black Mountain with his family back in June.

The team-focused scramble format takes into account the handicap of each golfer, allowing anyone who has a registered Golf Canada handicap the chance to participate and win.

The Leffers are one of two teams from the BC East Regional Final to clinch a spot at the National Final in October, joining the host team from Talking Rock Golf Course who finished the tournament with the lowest net score based on their team handicap.

